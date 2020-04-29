Taylor leaves vacancy on Planning Commission

Brett Taylor terms out of appointed office, deadline to apply for vacant seat is May 4
VISALIA – The city of Visalia is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the Visalia Planning Commission.
The seat is being vacated by Commissioner Brett Taylor who is currently serving his fourth and final term, which will end on June 30. Taylor has served on the planning commission since 2012. The planning commission makes recommendations to the city council concerning land use, building, subdivisions, administers the zoning ordinance and handles matters that affect the growth and development of Visalia. The commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Additional work sessions and meetings may be scheduled to address specific matters. This position requires the filing of a Fair Political Practices Commission Conflict of Interest Form 700. The deadline to apply for the position is Tuesday, May 5.
The date and format of the interviews will depend upon the number of applications received. The Council would consider formally appointing the Planning Commissioner on a date to be determined for the term beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.visalia.city on the “Committees/Commissions” page and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or via email to Michelle Nicholson at [email protected].
At its April 18 meeting, the Visalia City Council reappointed Liz Wynn and Marvin Hansen to the planning commission.
In addition to the planning commission, Taylor has served on the North Visalia neighborhood advisory committee, Tulare County Youth Commission, Blue Ribbon Task Force, Sign Ordinance Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Housing Element TAC.
Taylor plans to continue his service to the city this November after announcing his candidacy for the Visalia City Council. Taylor will be running for the District 2 seat on the council representing southern Visalia between Demaree Street and Lovers Lane from Visalia Parkway to Tulare Avenue. District 2 is currently being represented by Mayor Bob Link, who has announced he will not be seeking re-election.