Taylor leaves vacancy on Planning Commission

Brett Taylor terms out of appointed office, deadline to apply for vacant seat is May 4

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – The city of Visalia is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the Visalia Planning Commission.

The seat is being vacated by Commissioner Brett Taylor who is currently serving his fourth and final term, which will end on June 30. Taylor has served on the planning commission since 2012. The planning commission makes recommendations to the city council concerning land use, building, subdivisions, administers the zoning ordinance and handles matters that affect the growth and development of Visalia. The commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Additional work sessions and meetings may be scheduled to address specific matters. This position requires the filing of a Fair Political Practices Commission Conflict of Interest Form 700. The deadline to apply for the position is Tuesday, May 5.