Texas Roadhouse will anchor new development at corner of Mooney and Visalia Parkway

VISALIA – If you think Visalia needs to beef up its steak servings, get ready for Texas Roadhouse.
The Kentucky-based steak house plans to open a new 7,500-square foot restaurant at the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway. Texas Roadhouse, a publicly owned company that trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TXRH, boasts larger portions of its hand-cut steaks, meaty ribs, made-from-scratch sides and fresh baked bread at reasonable prices.
Its serving sizes match its profits as the company reported in February that sales at its stores were up over 3%, representing the 40th straight quarter of growth, its stocks were trading 45% higher, a seventh straight year of increasing its dividends by double digits, and its profit margins were growing for the fourth quarter of 2019, which ended on Dec. 31.
“We are very pleased to end the year on a strong note, highlighted by our double digit revenue growth and improved restaurant margins in the second half of the year,” CEO Kent Taylor said in a released statement.
Visalia is just the latest announcement of Texas Roadhouse’s expanding business model. The company has opened 11 company restaurants and three international franchises to finish out its fiscal year. The company expects to open 30 more restaurants sometime this year.”
“We are off to a solid start in 2020, with comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.4% for the first seven weeks of the year,” Taylor said.
The closest locations are in Fresno and Bakersfield. Texas Roadhouse first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
The restaurant is part of a larger 29-acre shopping center across from Target that was approved by the Visalia Planning Commission at its April 13 meeting. The 11-lot commercial complex consists of about 138,000 square feet of commercial space including a credit union, tire shop, sit down restaurant, two fast food restaurants and gas station and convenience store.
Phase I of the project will include the steak house as well as a 4,088-square-feet 7-Eleven with six-pumps, 3,060-square foot fueling canopy and a 12,000-square-foot Les Schwab tire center. The nearest Les Schwab locations are in Porterville, Dinuba and Hanford.
Phase II of the project will include a 10,000-square-foot Valley Strong Credit Union and two drive-thru restaurants (only identified on the architectural drawings as Flash Chicken and Breadara). Formerly known as Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, Valley Strong Credit Union recently announced $25,000 in assistance to 16 local nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic. The bank announced the name change on Feb. 18 to avoid confusion as it prepares to expand outside of Kern County. Last summer, the credit union announced plans to open branches in Visalia and Tulare this summer. The Visalia location will be located in a new retail center on the southwest corner of S. Mooney Blvd. and W. Visalia Parkway. The center, which also includes Flash Chicken, Les Schwab tire center and a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, was approved by the Visalia Planning Commission on April 13. Preliminary plans were filed last summer to build a branch on the south side of the Tulare Target shopping center on Prosperity Avenue.
Valley Strong Credit Union eventually expects to establish branches in as many as nine additional counties in the next decade and a half. Valley Strong Credit Union currently operates 10 branches, serving more than 150,000 individuals, with approximately $1.9 billion in assets. It remains one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the San Joaquin Valley.
Phase III will include three retail stores of 10,000, 56,800 and 29,800 square feet and is slated for a CarMax. The 8,526-square foot used car sales and service center was slated to be voted on by the Planning Commission at its April 13 meeting but was postponed.