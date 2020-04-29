Texas Roadhouse will anchor new development at corner of Mooney and Visalia Parkway

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – If you think Visalia needs to beef up its steak servings, get ready for Texas Roadhouse.

The Kentucky-based steak house plans to open a new 7,500-square foot restaurant at the southwest corner of Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway. Texas Roadhouse, a publicly owned company that trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TXRH, boasts larger portions of its hand-cut steaks, meaty ribs, made-from-scratch sides and fresh baked bread at reasonable prices.

Its serving sizes match its profits as the company reported in February that sales at its stores were up over 3%, representing the 40th straight quarter of growth, its stocks were trading 45% higher, a seventh straight year of increasing its dividends by double digits, and its profit margins were growing for the fourth quarter of 2019, which ended on Dec. 31.

“We are very pleased to end the year on a strong note, highlighted by our double digit revenue growth and improved restaurant margins in the second half of the year,” CEO Kent Taylor said in a released statement.

Visalia is just the latest announcement of Texas Roadhouse’s expanding business model. The company has opened 11 company restaurants and three international franchises to finish out its fiscal year. The company expects to open 30 more restaurants sometime this year.”