Blown out tire injures four on Highway 99

CHP report four people injured in single vehicle collision, all sustain varying level of injuries
VISALIA – Four Fresno residents are lucky to be alive after their Lexus flipped over on Highway 99 near Merritt Drive on Sunday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, CHP received a call of a solo vehicle collision which occurred on Highway 99 north of Merritt Drive.
Officers from the Visalia area and medical personnel responded. According to a CHP collision report, Frankie Troff, 23, was driving a 1999 Lexus northbound on Highway 99 north of Merritt Drive at between 75 and 80 miles per hour. For an unknown reason the Lexus sustained a blowout to its passenger rear tire and spun out.
While attempting to regain control of the car, Troff steered to the right, and into the northbound asphalt shoulder and off the east road edge of the highway. The car flipped over onto the roof and stopped facing an easterly direction, north of Merritt Drive.
As a result of the collision, Troff and all of his passengers sustained varying levels of injury. The front passenger, Hunter Mulkey sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The back-right passenger, Chris Ibarra, sustained major injures and was also transported to Kaweah Delta. The back left passenger, Colton Johnson, along with Troff were not wearing their seatbelts yet sustained minor injuries.
CHP noted that in their report that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.