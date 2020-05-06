Blown out tire injures four on Highway 99

CHP report four people injured in single vehicle collision, all sustain varying level of injuries

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Four Fresno residents are lucky to be alive after their Lexus flipped over on Highway 99 near Merritt Drive on Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, CHP received a call of a solo vehicle collision which occurred on Highway 99 north of Merritt Drive.

Officers from the Visalia area and medical personnel responded. According to a CHP collision report, Frankie Troff, 23, was driving a 1999 Lexus northbound on Highway 99 north of Merritt Drive at between 75 and 80 miles per hour. For an unknown reason the Lexus sustained a blowout to its passenger rear tire and spun out.