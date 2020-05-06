Kaweah Delta adds 47 beds for COVID-19 surge

For a number of weeks, Kaweah Delta has built bed capacity in the event of a potential COVID-19 surge. However, an executive order signed in March by Gov. Gavin Newsom is helping ensure that hospitals have enough beds for all patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allows the California Department of Public Health to suspend the licensing requirements a hospital normally undergoes to open new areas to patients. Kaweah Delta had completed build-out of its fifth and sixth floors and was set to open in spring, so it had the staffing and systems in place and met all requirements last week to get approval from the Office of State Health and Planning and Development.

Kaweah Delta’s fifth floor is now available to serve as an intermediate intensive care unit, but will sit empty until it is needed. With the additional beds, Kaweah Delta now has 452 beds available for acute care at its downtown Visalia campus.

Kaweah Delta’s NICU, which is staffed by physicians from Valley Children’s Medical Group, was previously located in the Mineral King Wing, a building that opened in 1969. The unit itself was in the center of the building and was windowless. But in the new unit, babies and their moms can see the light of day. Each room features large windows in addition to soft lighting, personal refrigerators for mother’s milk or formula, and a sofa bed. Other floor amenities include a classroom for nurse trainings and parent conferences, a medication room, two designated supply areas, one large nurse station, and 12 smaller, decentralized stations providing nurses with a direct line of view to their tiny patients. In celebration of the NICU’s opening, new moms received balloon bouquets and a celebration lunch.

Currently, to protect patients, visitors and staff members, Kaweah Delta has a no-visitor policy in place throughout the hospital; however exceptions are made for Labor and Delivery, NICU, and Pediatric patients. Hospital-wide, Kaweah Delta has implemented additional measures to clean and disinfect surfaces to ensure patient, visitor and staff member safety amid concerns of COVID-19.