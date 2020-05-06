New restaurant coming to Sequoia Mall

The rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

The name of the restaurant was going to be “Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers” after the Sockeye salmon Graves fished for in Alaska to raise money to start the restaurant. Luckily, a friend convinced Graves to name the first restaurant after his dog, “Raising Cane.” During the renovation of the first restaurant, the friendly, yellow Labrador retriever used to hang around the building site. After Raising Cane passed away, Graves’ wife Gwen surprised him with a yellow lab puppy for Christmas and named her Raising Cane II. The lab continues the legacy of her namesake visiting restaurants, making appearances at community activities, and as a certified pet therapy dog at Children’s Hospitals.

The restaurant takes its namesake to heart and has donated more than $850,000 to local no-kill and pet welfare organizations since 2009. Much of the money raised comes from its Plush Puppy program. All of the plush dogs sold by the restaurant are inspired Todd’s lovable best friend. Some of the more popular promotions of the past include a holiday reindeer, mardi gras king, uncle sam and this year’s Lucky Cane for St. Patrick’s Day.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.