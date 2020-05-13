City to feed food banks with funding

Finance Director Renee Nagel said staff looked into using $14 million in funds received through the federal stimulus package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. All but $767,000 of the funding was already being used to offset costs incurred during the government shut down for the Visalia Airport, Visalia Police Department and Visalia Transit. The remaining funds are part of the Community Block Development Grant (CDBG), a flexible pool of money that can be used to supplement service programs, businesses or individuals.

In order for the city to use CDBG funding to help businesses, Nagel said they had to fall into one of two categories: 1.) a microenterprise, owned by someone considered to be a low to moderate income household and consisting of five or fewer employees; or 2.) a special economic development activity, such as creating or retaining at least one full-time job for a low to moderate income worker.

Staff said the CDBG funds could be used to grant between $25,000 and $35,000 to up to 20 small businesses to retain workers. Councilmember Brian Poochigian suggested cutting down the grant to $10,000 to help three times as many businesses and Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen said some small businesses only need $5,000, enough to pay rent and utility costs during the months they were closed.

“Cosmetologist pay $250 for a chair that they can’t put someone in,” Nelsen said. “If I gave them $5,000 that gives them five months they can keep their business.”

The only problem, Nagel said, is that businesses wouldn’t see any of that money at least until July and possibly as late as September, and only if everything went smoothly without delays.

“How other cities within the area, some way, some how, taking CARES money and giving out as grants?,” Nelsen asked. “Why is it that when we look at it, there are all these strings attached? What we hear is roadblocks and entanglements.”

Claudia Calderon, a houseing specialist with the City of Visalia, said other cities started their relief efforts with local funding and not grant funding and then find ways to reimburse themselves or forego budgeted items to cover the cost. She also suggested cities have tried using CDBG funds for microenterprise loans in the past and they were unsuccessful because businesses had to track and report their expenses two years after the money is received. Councilmember Phil Cox said he looked at a similar program for his own business and calculated it was going to cost him $15,000 in staff time to get a $10,000 grant.

“I understand what [staff] are saying,” Cox said. “When we opened up the requirements it was beyond reach for us.”