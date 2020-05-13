Smoke alarm saves residents, old home

Early detection allowed firefighters to limit attic fire damage of 100-year-old home and contents

VISALIA – Aging electrical wiring ignited a fire that nearly burned down a 100-year-old home last week. Luckily, it was saved by a more recently installed electronic device, a smoke detector.

At 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, a smoke alarm went off in the home at 305 N. Park St. alerting the residents that there may be a fire. The Visalia Fire Department sent an engine to the home, and the fire officer quickly determined that the smell of smoke was coming from the attic. Two additional engines, two ladder trucks and a battalion chief responded and firefighters located a smoldering fire in the attic space over the kitchen. Sixteen firefighters battled the blaze and extinguished the fire in about 90 minutes.

The crack assessment of the attic fire by the officer and quick work by firefighters limited the fire to just $10,000 in structural damage, saving more than $200,000 in damage of the century-old home. There was $1,000 worth of damage to the contents but there were no injuries as a result of this fire.