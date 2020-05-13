Visalia Council can’t reopen what it didn’t close

He was cutoff mid motion by Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen who wanted to clarify that the police department has never enforced any of those guidelines, which then dovetailed into a public hearing where local business owners and residents clamored for small businesses to be allowed to go back to work. After several attempts to finish his motion, and after warnings from city manager Randy Groom about voting on an item that was not on the agenda, city attorney Ken Richardson shut down the motion.

“I would caution against making any motion that affirmatively directs staff in contravention to the Governor’s executive orders, which are lawful orders the cities and the counties do have to follow,” Richardson said.

Poochigian challenged the attorney’s logic saying that the guidelines instructed Tulare County Public Health to enforce the law and not the city of Visalia. “We are not breaking with Governor’s order, we are putting it in the County Health Department’s hands,” he said.

Groom said the city, and its police department, support the county health department’s effort to keep the peace even though the city has not been called to take any direct actions against businesses. Groom said the city’s code enforcement has issued warnings and provided information to local businesses about what types of businesses are allowed to operate during the stay-at-home order and protocols for essential businesses. On April 8, the city announced on its website that, “If you own or operate a business that is not designated as one that may be open at this time, or if you own a building in which such business is being conducted, the City may take action against you. Please comply voluntarily with the Governor’s Executive Order and avoid more stringent action.” Those actions could have included fines or revoking their business license, neither of which happened to any business owner.