City finally scraps 5-acre wasteland of waste containers

City Council increases contract with company to dispose of 30,000 split trash cans nearly a year after new cans were rolled out

VISALIA – It’s been almost a year since Visalia rolled out its new three-can system for household waste and the city has finally finished disposing of 30,000 discarded trash cans.

At its May 4 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved an increase of $112,000 to the cost of recycling and disposing of about 30,000 trash cans the city decommissioned in its conversion from split cans for trash and recycling to separate trash cans for refuse and recyclables.

The council had originally approved a $51,000 contract with AZS Dependable, Inc. in Visalia in January to grind down the 96-gallon containers into pieces smaller than a lockbox key. After nearly two months of working on the project, AZS discovered that half of the cans yielded a high-quality material that could easily be recycled but the other half contained additives that made the plastic impossible to recycle. In order to sort the cans, AZS hired three additional employees and purchased special tools to identify which cans were recyclable and which were not. The city also agreed to pay the company 10 cents per pound of lost profit on each can, or $73,500. That brought the total cost of the recycling project to $250,000, less than the city’s estimate of $340,000 to take the cans to the landfill and nearly half the lowest bid to pay a company to remove them.