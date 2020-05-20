JCPenney files for bankruptcy

Company said coronavirus accelerated its financial restructuring and it will begin closing stores in the next few weeks but no locations were named

PLANO, TEXAS – Just as the Visalia Mall opens up curbside pickup for select companies, one of its largest tenants may not recover from economic ailments due to the coronavirus.

On May 15, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a plan to restructure about 70% of its debt and reduce its indebtedness by several billion dollars. The corporation filed its motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The company also said it will be accelerating its store optimization strategy to close down stores during the bankruptcy process. The first phase of closures, including specific store details and timing, will be disclosed in the coming weeks, according to a statement released last week. Visalia has staved off national budget cuts before but it is still uncertain how many stores Penny’s plans to close, making the Visalia location a possibility, for now.