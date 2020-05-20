Kaweah Delta continues its listening tour this week

Hospital district to hold third of five town halls this Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

VISALIA – If Kaweah Delta is going to rely on their communities for future funding for large scale projects, they are going to need to do some relationship building.

On Wednesday, May 20, the local hospital district will continue its efforts to better engage with the community, by holding its third of five town halls. The town halls are being hosted in the five zones that make up Kaweah Delta Health Care District; each is being hosted by the board member that represents the zone. This is the first in the series that will be hosted online due to COVID-19. The town hall will be hosted by Herbert Hawkins, who represents Zone 1 on the hospital’s board of directors.

“The greatest lesson we learned from the 2016 defeat of Measure H was the importance of listening more carefully and more often to our community,” CEO Gary Herbst said. “We want to further involve the community to gather feedback, so that we can continually improve in our efforts to meet the healthcare needs of our region. Working with the community has been a phenomenal experience and as a result, we know that no matter the challenge, we will end up with a better solution.”

Members of the public are invited to join Herbst during the town hall, which will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. online. To submit a question for the town hall or for information on how to join the webinar or call in, visit www.kaweahdelta.org/townhall. The town hall will be hosted by Herbert Hawkins, a member of Kaweah Delta’s Board of Directors, who represents zone I.

Measure H was the 2016 proposed general obligation bond that would have helped replace a sizable number of hospital beds located in the older side of Kaweah Delta Medical Center (what is called the “Mineral King Wing”), which does not meet state earthquake standards.