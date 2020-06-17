Residents call for council to ‘defund the police’

Mayra Espinoza Martinez called the response from city staff and the council “a bit disingenuous,” saying that city leaders may not have the authority to change the percentages set by voters but did have discretion on how that percentage could be spent within the police department.

“Not a single dollar of that is going to bias training, psych evaluations while more than half of that is going to 23 new cops or police officers who have not been properly trained to interact with their community and respond to their community,” Martinez said.

Mary Jane Galviso said she was traumatized by the events of May 30, when a Jeep ran into two protesters who had left the sidewalk to confront the occupants flying a Trump flag and an American flag. She said the Visalia Police Department had failed by not conducting its investigation in a timely manner and that the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office had failed to charge the driver with a crime more than a week after the incident. VPD public information officer Sgt. Celeste Sanchez said the police report had been forwarded to the DA’s office but DA Tim Ward’s office said he was still waiting for the “entirety of evidence” to be submitted before filing for charges.

“How safe do people feel when two men can just drive into a crowd and basically get away with it?,” Galviso asked. “I think it’s beyond barbarism. You don’t get away with this anymore.”

Barry Caplan said he understood there is normally very little input from the public about the details of the budget, but that there were more than 30 people at the meeting getting involved in government for the first time. He asked how the public could get involved in the budget process year-round.

“How can the public raise their voice so that staff is reflective of issues all the time and not just when there is public hearing every six months,” Caplan said. “I know you didn’t ask for this to happen right now, but it’s happening and it’s going to require a different mindset for you. You have to represent all of us and not just staff, because staff is not accountable to us.”

Groom said the city has always afforded the public the ability to get involved. City budget documents going back to 2003 can be found on the city’s web site under “How Do I…Find…Budget Information” from the main menu and he said there are at least 50 positions on various committees that discuss budgets of different funding sources and departments including the Citizens Advisory Committee and the Measure N Oversight Committee, under the “How Do I… Apply For…Committees and Commissions” from the main menu.

“We are always looking for people to serve on that or just to speak to them,” Groom said. “Now that [people] are asking, hopefully they can find those avenues because there are many of them and to avail themselves of the opportunity.”