Fourth of July fire chars home

A fireworks prevention officer was first to arrive on scene and reported heavy fire showing from the rear of the home. After noting that all occupants were out of the home prior to his arrival, he directed firefighters to concentrate efforts on preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding homes.

The two occupants of the home were evaluated on site by paramedics but both chose not to be transported for further treatment.

Twenty-four firefighters, four prevention officers, a battalion chief and the fire chief responded with four engines, two ladder trucks, one breathing support to the fire. The fire was under control within 40 minutes and fire personnel cleared the area by 3:15 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents. The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time of this report however it was noted that illegal fireworks were being used in the area.