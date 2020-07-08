New pediatric equipment to help test, monitor sick babies

Before this grant, parents couldn’t get jaundice testing in the clinics, Rodriguez said, and had to go to the hospital, even though it is a common condition for newborns. Now, they won’t have to travel and add hours to their busy days with their babies.

“This is how we care for the community,” she said. “One way is to take care of whole families from birth through their life. It’s very important to set this relationship from the beginning.”

Along with these items, the grant will also contribute to the construction of the new clinic in Tulare. This former IRS building is being remodeled, so that its 10,800 square feet can improve health care access in, and around, Tulare and South Tulare County. KDHCD requested CHFFA cover 34% of the costs of the construction, as we expect that 34% of the visits here will be pediatric, as in our other rural clinics. The grant gives KDHCD more than $1.7 million for this purpose– meaning less money will have to be paid through bond issues to build the clinic.

Tulare County has the highest Medi-Cal population in the state, with 60% of all residents insured this way. With this grant, KDHCD can ensure all the children and babies we see get the care they require, from birth onward. Indeed, KDHCD delivers more than 4,700 babies every year, and 61% of them are born with Medi-Cal. It is the only Level III NICU in the county, and partners with Valley Children’s Hospital of Madera to care for high-risk deliveries.

In the last year, KDHCD saw 42,621 pediatric patients, and a projected 5% growth for the next year would mean almost 45,000. With this grant, we can improve health care and outcomes by expanding our care to new locations, as well as offering better screening care for vision and other conditions found in newborns and youths.

“Taking care of new babies and kids in our counties is a huge honor and responsibility. We are dedicated to the next generation and look forward to continuing our journey to excellent, compassionate care– one kid at a time,” Rodriguez said.

Sequoia Health and Wellness Family Medicine Clinic and Court Street Urgent Care in Visalia.

“I’m most happy that we’ll be able to use this technology to provide more compassionate care,” said Jessica R. Rodriguez, Kaweah Delta Director of Operations and Business Development. Having these items at the clinics means reduced wait times for families, and allows staff to expedite some processes – giving them more time to spend talking with parents instead of sending them other places for testing.”

