Man makes his point in argument with knife

Visalia police search for a Hispanic male accused of stabbing another man last Friday
VISALIA – The Visalia Police Department are making a point to find anyone with knowledge about a stabbing from last Friday afternoon.
According to the Visalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1804 S. Mooney at 12:23 p.m. on July 10. Upon arrival, a witness told officers he observed a physical altercation between two unknown males. One of the men, described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 160 lbs. between 60 to 70 years of age, used a kitchen knife to stab the victim.
Both parties fled prior to the officer’s arrival. A short time late, the Visalia PD was contacted and advised a stab victim was seeking medical treatment at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The victim was taken into surgery for a laceration to his abdomen and his arm. The injuries are not considered life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.
Visalia Police Reports
Thursday, July 9
At 11:33 p.m. the Visalia Police Department received multiple call of shots fired at an apartment complex located in the 4200 block of W. Walnut Ave. While en route to the location a caller advised that their apartment had been struck by gunfire. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect had fired at the victims following a verbal argument, and fled prior to arrival of officers. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.
Wednesday, July 8
At approximately 12:35 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department was contacted regarding a possible theft at the Flyers gas station located at 1830 S. Mooney Blvd. Upon arrival officers learned that an unknown male suspect had entered the store and attempted to leave with numerous items without paying. Upon being confronted by an employee the suspect produced a knife, brandished it at the clerk, and fled prior to the arrival of police. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.