Man makes his point in argument with knife

Visalia police search for a Hispanic male accused of stabbing another man last Friday

VISALIA – The Visalia Police Department are making a point to find anyone with knowledge about a stabbing from last Friday afternoon.

According to the Visalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1804 S. Mooney at 12:23 p.m. on July 10. Upon arrival, a witness told officers he observed a physical altercation between two unknown males. One of the men, described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 160 lbs. between 60 to 70 years of age, used a kitchen knife to stab the victim.

Both parties fled prior to the officer’s arrival. A short time late, the Visalia PD was contacted and advised a stab victim was seeking medical treatment at Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The victim was taken into surgery for a laceration to his abdomen and his arm. The injuries are not considered life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.