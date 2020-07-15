Two die in head-on collision on July 6

Visalia Police are still investigating why a Dodge pickup veered off Hwy. 198 onto Mineral King Avenue and collided with an SUV

VISALIA – The Visalia Police Department is still investigating the cause of a fatal head-on collision last week.

Just after 7 p.m. on July 6, Visalia patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Mineral King Avenue and Crumal Street where a Dodge pickup collided with a Nissan Rogue SUV. According to VPD, the pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 198 and, for unknown reasons, veered off the freeway, through the chain link barrier and onto Mineral King Avenue. The pickup continued westbound on Mineral King in the eastbound lane and eventually collided head-on with the SUV traveling eastbound.

The driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Devin Terry, was transported to the hospital with major injuries. The driver and the passenger of the Nissan Rogue were pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased were identified as 72-year-old Jimmie Sue Cheek and 77-year-old Darrell Cheek.

At this time the cause of the collision is still under investigation.