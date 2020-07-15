Visalia to allow sidewalk dining

Emergency ordinance allows restaurants to apply for a temporary use permit to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, takeout service in on-street parking spaces

VISALIA – The triple digits have arrived and it’s hot enough to cook on the sidewalk in Visalia. The city of Visalia isn’t suggesting something that unsanitary, but it is allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining on the sidewalk.

On July 7, the city told restaurants they could apply for temporary conditional use permits allowing the eateries to use portions of the sidewalk for dining and street parking stalls for takeout service, as long as they continue taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of the public, customers, and employees. The city is taking this unusual step under the emergency declaration passed by the Visalia City Council earlier this year.

“We want to do our part to help our local restaurants quickly adapt to the changes that have been put in place surrounding the restriction of in-door dining,” shares Paul Bernal, city planner, for Visalia. “Since Tulare County is on the list of counties that can only allow takeout, delivery or outdoor dining, this ordinance will better serve our restaurants and our community.”