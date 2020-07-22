CarMax puts brakes on Mooney Blvd. used car lot

Commissioner Chris Gomez asked Dena if he would be in favor of the project if it opened the doors to other car lots like his own on Mooney. Dena said the city would be changing the rules for an outside car dealer that won’t support the community like the locally owned car dealerships on Ben Maddox and Plaza Drive.

“They don’t support youth football and other sports just like every other big box store,” Dena said. “We are part of this community and invest in this community, and have for years.”

Commissioner Marvin Hansen asked CarMax what happened to local used car retailers after CarMax moved into other markets.

John Thatcher, Centerpoint Integrated Solutions, a consultant for CarMax, said he didn’t have any data to answer that question but did say that CarMax caters to a specific type of customer that appreciates the retail experience they provide. He said what he did know is that CarMax already has customers in Visalia who are shopping in other counties. Keeping those people buying cars in Visalia represents annual revenues of about $30 million. He also said CarMax customers are not your typical used car buyers. They are looking for a hassle free, retail experience similar to the company’s customer service roots at Circuit City rather than a negotiation between a salesperson and a buyer who both enjoys to haggle.

“CarMax has their customers and other people that appreciate the haggle and getting a deal are not their customers to begin with,” Thatcher said.

Dena rejected the idea his dealership gave customers a “bad experience” and accused CarMax of padding profit margins by selling more expensive cars. Dena’s wife, Ashley, said Ed Dena’s in Visalia is a member of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, donate to Court Appointed Special Advocates in Tulare County and already draw in buyers from outside of the city of Visalia.

“The only thing this will do is split up the market share,” Ashley Dena said. “People won’t be buying more cars, just buying less from the other dealers.”

Hansen made the motion to deny the zoning amendment and conditional use permit to “Keep the playing field even and make sure CarMax is playing by the same rules.” Commissioners Bret Taylor and Gomez both said they liked the shopping experience at CarMax but neither would support the project out of respect for the existing car dealerships who were never given a chance to have a location on Mooney. Gomez said he remembers when auto dealers were disappearing from town and now the industry seems to be more healthy.

“We would be making a change that would affect a lot of large businesses in our community,” Gomez said. “We don’t make policy [as planning commissioners]. I think maybe this change to commercial regional, I think that’s a decision the city council would have to make.”

The motion passed 3-2, with Taylor and Gomez voting in favor of the project to create a split vote that would allow CarMax to avoid paying a fee to appeal the decision to the city council. The well intentioned maneuver is now a moot point as CarMax has withdrawn its application. Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen told Sierra2theSea.com that he understands CarMax may still re-file the application at a later date.