District Attorney: Visalia Jeep driver could be victim of protest

In the three videos released by the DA’s office on July 8, protesters walked onto Mooney and stood directly in front of the Jeep. Other protesters on the sidewalk chanted disparaging expletives about Donald Trump.

“Multiple protesters entered the roadway on foot intentionally blocking the path of the vehicle,” the DA’s report noted. “One of the protesters who blocked the path of the vehicle is seen on the video throwing a bottle directly at the front of the vehicle before she crosses out of the traffic lane. Her identity was never established in the investigation.”

A photo included in the DA’s report showed a deep chip in the Jeep’s windshield, indicating the damage the full water bottle had done.

The report also recounted the movement by the Jeep’s driver saying that as traffic cleared the intersection, he began to move the vehicle forward, making contact with an adult female protester standing near the left front bumper. When the protester refused to move, the driver of the Jeep turned his steering wheel to the left and moved the vehicle forward again. As he did so, a juvenile protester crossed the roadway directly in front of the Jeep. The driver applied his brakes and made contact with the second protester. Once the second protester moved out of the traffic lane, the driver accelerated through the intersection.

Statements from the public flooded into public meetings for weeks after the incident. Most noticeably at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and Visalia City Council. Residents called for charges to be brought against the driver and his passengers. However, the report states that prosecution was unlikely in this case.

“In order to prove that a crime was committed by the driver, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable able doubt that the driver did not act out of necessity or in self-defense, or defense of others, when he acted,” the report stated.