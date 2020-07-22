Four days of fire in Visalia

The storage building was a complete loss with an estimated value of $60,000. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Less than 24 hours later on July 17, firefighters responded to a fire that was burning two structures in the 200 block of east Laurel. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., 23 firefighters on five engines, a ladder truck and four commend vehicles were able to make quick work of the fire bringing it under control in less than an hour. Occupants of the houses were able to evacuate and there were no reported civilian injuries. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is undetermined but appeared to have originated in the carport area and the fire extended into the houses.

The first fire related injury was reported on July 18 when the fire department responded two structures on fire in the 4600 block of W. Feemster. When firefighters arrived just before 8:30 p.m., both homes were 50% involved in flames sending thick, black smoke throughout the area.

There was a victim from the fire who experienced burn injuries, was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. All other occupants had evacuated their residences without injury. Firefighters were able to rescue two cats from the fire and carry them to a safety. Twenty-two firefighters on four engines, two trucks and three command vehicles battled the blaze and brought it under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire was determined to be flammable liquids that were stored in the heat. Fire investigators determined the cause of this fire to be accidental. A combined damage estimate for both residences and their contents valued at over $750,000 is near $225,000.

A second person was injured in a structure fire on July 19. Just after 9 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of E. Douglas where those first on the scene could already see smoke from the residence. Firefighters quickly began battling the blaze by knocking down flames in a front bedroom where the fire had started. The fire was under control within minutes.

A victim injured from the fire was treated on scene by firefighter paramedics and later transported to Kaweah Delta. All other occupants had evacuated without injury and Red Cross was contacted to provide service.

Damage to the $250,000 residence and its contents was limited to less than $10,000. Fire investigators on scene determined the cause as accidental most likely caused by an unattended candle.