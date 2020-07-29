Softball complex ready to play ball as soon as sports are allowed

City Council officially declares construction completed at Riverway Sports Park, approves them for opening there is still but no timeline

VISALIA – When it is safe to do so, Visalia softball teams will have a brand new field to play on. At last week’s meeting, the Visalia City Council unanimously voted to authorize the completion of the softball complex at Riverway Sports Complex.

The city council authorized award of the construction contract for the Visalia Riverway Sports Park – Phase V on Dec. 17, 2018. The final walk through was conducted on June 5 of this year. The contract included the construction of a four-diamond softball complex plus four additional items, including field lights at soccer fields 1 to 5. The total cost of the project was $12,353,026 which was $449,859 under the city council’s approved budget. Any remaining funds after the completion of the project will be returned back to the Park and Recreational Facilities Fund.