Tulare County applies for millions to build up Fort Visalia housing

Supervisors agree to apply for $3.5 million is state affordable housing funding with Self-Help Enterprises for The Lofts at Fort Visalia

VISALIA – The Lofts at Fort Visalia is ready to receive another influx of money after the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted to apply for millions in public housing dollars for the project’s construction.

The affordable housing project would construct three three-story buildings to house 81 apartments overlooking seven artist lofts on the ground floor at the former Copeland Lumberyard, 300 E. Oak Ave. During their July 21 meeting the board agreed to apply for $3.5 million in Community Development Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) money from the state.