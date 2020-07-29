Visalia CARES for those who are hungry

City Council decides to use COVID relief funding to support local food pantries feed families affected by business shut downs and job losses of the pandemic

VISALIA – In May the Visalia City Council struggled with the thought of waiting until July to use its COVID funding for food relief efforts for small business owners forced to close their businesses and workers who were laid off or furloughed. Now, after two of the worst months for cases in the county, the city council quickly moved to unanimously approve a plan to provide nearly half a million dollars for food relief in the city.

At its July 20 meeting, the city council awarded $425,551 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Central California Food Bank (CCFB) to help local food pantries meet the increased demand for food distributions since the pandemic began in March. Through the first half of this year, the food bank has seen a 22% increase in meal distributions in Visalia compared to last year due to COVID-19 and a 50% increase across its total service area including Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties. More than a quarter (26%) of those in the last three months have been new clients who have never participated in one of CCFB’s distributions before.

“Central California Food Bank has received no other federal funding sources to help cover the increase in expenses,” the food bank stated in its proposal.