Contest rewards locals for recycling trash into art

The submissions will be judged on originality and creativity. Contestants are divided by category and prizes will vary. There are cash prizes for the high school category as well as a $250 cash prize for the adult category. Cash prizes will be distributed in the form of an Amazon gift card. Winners will be announced at a future Visalia city council meeting. The contest was extended because this year’s 50th aniversary celebration of Earth Day was postponed from April to September due to the ongoing pandemic. For similar reasons, the event was recently canceled altogether. Originally, the plan was to display the winning works of art at various businesses around Visalia. But now, this year and next year’s winners will have their artwork displayed at next year’s celebration of Earth Day which is planned for Saturday April 24, 2021 at Riverway Sports Park.

The contest is being organized by Kathy Falconer, the co-chair of Visalia Earth Day 2020 committee. She deems the competition will give people a cost-efficient way to redirect their stress and boredom from being quarantined at home.

“This project offers a perfect opportunity for all family members of all ages to work together on a fun project to create individual works of art using discarded items that can be found in the recycle bin,” she said.