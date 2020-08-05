Enchanted Playhouse in need of donations

“We are committed to the safety for our students, as well as cast and crew, and do not want to open up without safety considerations in mind,” EPTC president Shanna Meier said.

For every donation over $100, the donor will receive an ad on the EPTC Facebook page and website. For every donation over $500, EPTC will provide the donor with an ad on their Facebook page, website, and in the next program, plus a four-pack of tickets to the next show. The next show is “Snow White” which is scheduled for Feb. 11-13, 2021. The following show is “Treasure Island” which is scheduled for April 22-24, 2021.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, EPTC prides itself on producing plays to entertain children and adults in the Central Valley and giving actors a chance to develop their skills and shine in the spotlight. Over the course of the year, they perform private shows for public and private schools. These shows reach out to 12,000 school-aged children, many of whom have never been exposed to live theater.

“On behalf of the actors, students and audience members of The Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company, we thank you for considering our request. It is community members like you that will enable The Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company to provide quality performances to the Central Valley for decades to come,” Meier said.