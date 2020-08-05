Nursing home sued for man’s death due to COVID

The family says Redwood Springs “acted in conscious disregard of the probability of injury to Santiago Gonzalez, because he was helpless to protect himself from exposure to the COVID-19 virus and [the facility’s] failure and refusal to provide such basic car and services required by law is despicable. As such, [Redwood Springs] ha[s] acted with malice.”

The lawsuit further alleges the sum of all those failures led to the death of Santiago. The family argues that the facility should have locked down the facility sooner, should have known the elderly and nursing homes were especially vulnerable to contracting and spreading COVID-19, and should have been implementing strict guidelines outlined by county, state and federal health officials.

“Despite this knowledge and the safety procedures and protocols being issued, [Redwood Springs] … either did not implement those safety procedures and/or whatever safety procedures they did implement, if any, [the facility] negligently failed to follow/monitor them and/or disregarded them.”

The lawsuit noted that since January, Redwood Springs has had 124 residents and 71 employees test positive for COVID-19. The facility had the highest number of positive resident cases among skilled nursing facilities in the state and the fifth highest number of employee cases in the state. Of the 124 residents, 29 of them have died.

Since 2016, Redwood Springs has had 91 health-related deficiencies, more than four times the state and national average. The nursing facility has been cited for having deficiencies in its program to investigate, control and keep infection from spreading in all three of its most recent inspections.

In 2017, Redwood Springs had several infection control deficiencies including not properly labeling a biohazard storage area and cleaning and disinfecting products and not using those products according to directions, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Also in 2017, the facility had a scabies outbreak in 14 patients because staff failed to implement a control plan for the rash caused by a microscopic mite that burrow into the upper layer of the skin and lays eggs. This was the facility’s only infection citation since 2017.

In 2018, the facility failed to prevent the spread of bacteria in eight separate incidents including not washing hands, not changing gloves, leaving soiled linens on the ground, not cleaning bathrooms after use and handling trash without gloves.

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center is owned by the Plum Healthcare Group LLC, which owns 42 nursing homes throughout California, seven of which have been fined for health-related violations totaling $115,775, according to data from Medicare.gov compiled by Review.care, a web site that evaluates and compares nursing homes. Plum also owns Linwood Meadows Health Care Center in Visalia which had its own outbreak of the virus infecting 58 residents and 38 employees contract COVID-19.

Plum’s facilities overall were rated four of five stars, but 14 of its facilities received two stars or less for health inspections. Since 2017, half of Plum’s facilities have had at least one infection citation that could have led to harming patients or staff, but no one was hurt, according to a recent report by Kaiser Health News. A dozen were cited multiple times and one facility, the Pine Creek Care Center in Roseville, was cited four times in the last three years.