Visalia Fox Theatre takes intermission on 2020

“The tagline I’ve come up with is this is just an intermission,” Rojas said. “And for a second act we need our community to support us. We can’t do this without them.”

While the decision to close for the rest of 2020 was made in mid-June, the board of directors recently came together and decided it was time to turn to the community for their generosity. Because even while the Fox isn’t open there is still meaningful overhead to consider.

“The old girl isn’t what she used to be that’s for sure,” Rojas joked.

While the theater is not technically in use there is still a need to manage the temperature to prevent damage, and make any repairs to the aging structure.

Director of the Visalia Fox, Vikki Escobedo, said she laid off all of her event staff as early as the end of March to save on costs. All of her other full-time employees have either been laid off or furloughed and working drastically reduced hours.

Yet, that hasn’t had a negative effect on the team’s morale.

“We are in very frequent communication with one another. I do feel we are still very much a team and on the same page. Still very much dedicated to the mission of the Fox. And this team has impressed me,” Escobedo said.

She added that without much revenue coming through the door for the rest of the year, she estimates a $400,000 loss over last year. And to keep up the basic maintenance through 2020, the theater needs to raise at least $100,000.