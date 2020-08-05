Visalia residents speak out on Black Lives Matter mural

Residents speak for and against a local woman’s plans to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on Main Street near City Hall
VISALIA – Visalia residents reacted last month to news the words “Black Lives Matter” might be painted across Main Street.
More than 20 people took the microphone at the July 20 city council meeting to speak their minds both for and against the mural. It was the public’s first chance to address the mural with their local elected representatives in more than a month. The council had not met since June 15, two weeks before local activist Linda Chapa started her petition on Change.org to have the words “Black Lives Matter” painted across Main Street near City Hall.
About 14 people spoke against the mural telling the council they should deny the application for reasons ranging from rioting to the loss of tire traction on the roadway. Many of those who spoke labeled Black Lives Matter movement being run by Marxists, those who believe in the ideology of Karl Marx, the father of communism.
Brooke Ives said Black Lives Matter had been connected to violence and killing police officers across the country and are only interested in a communisit revolution that supports “violence, anarchy, obliteration of our history, destruction of our constitution, common ownership or property and the elimination of our American way of life.” She said painting the mural would create a perpetual protest in the downtown area, hurting downtown businesses already struggling to survive in the pandemic.
“Businesses downtown have been ravaged by and shut down from COVID,” Ives said. “Now those businesses will be the site of protesters and counter protesters and the damage will be to businesses caught in the crossfire.”
Burt Warner said the organization was starting with calling to defund the police but would eventually call for doing away with the family unit and capitalism.
“If you want to do this for racial justice and equality and include everyone in it, it would be a great mural,” Warner said. “I don’t think anyone should approve this mural.”
Former candidate for District 3 Supervisor Brad Maaske also spoke out against Black Lives Matter. Maaske said any mural would embolden the group to disrupt a downtown already reeling from the loss of economic activity during the pandemic.
“It’s a divisive organization,” Maaske said. “We don’t need to not support the police. I know the council already knows that.”
City manager Randy Groom reminded those in attendance and those watching online that the online petition for the mural held “no weight with the city” and said the organization would have to apply for a mural just like every organization that wants to paint art on the walls of buildings. As of press time, no one had filed a proper application to place a “Black Lives Matter” mural in downtown.
“Every mural in town has been subject to that process,” Groom said.
Lily Heart, president of Exeter Republican Women’s Federated, told the council not to give into the demands of an organization that doesn’t speak for the majority of their constituents. She said the organization was being run by community organizers brought in from outside the area and described it as being comprised of “misguided kids and Marxists.”
“Do not cave. Be the one place in the state that has morals, ethics and goes by the constitution of state and federal government,” Heart said.
Juanita Schwarz agreed the local Black Lives Matter activity was being organized by people from outside of the community. She said when she and her husband moved to Visalia from Southern California 20 years ago there was a lack of diversity but she did not experience any racism. She said she was 11% for diversity and equal opportunity and supports the Black Lives Matter cause but does not support the organization’s tactics and their unwillingness to follow the rules to affect change.
“If [the council] does anything to pander to organization, it is going to cause problems,” Schwarz said. “We don’t judge [BLM] or anyone watching, we are not racist. We are for equality, we just are not for the organization.”
Local realtor Ted Jeske said the mural would only serve to increase racial tensions at a time when they are already heightened rather than unite people under the guise of equality.
“We are one nation under God,” Jeske said. “If you put this on our streets … what about Hispanic lives matter? What about German lives matter. The very nature of this is divisive. Is it going to bring attention to be equal or ferment racial tensions?”
Several students came to the defense of Black Lives Matter. Redwood High School senior Diego Montoya said BLM was not an organization but rather a decentralized movement. He said if we were really one nation under God than we should follow the teachings of the Bible. He quoted Luke 15, the parable of the lost sheep, to illustrate how the criminal justice system has left Black people separated from the flock and that it was now the country’s duty to “leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home.”
“It’s about racial equity,” Montoya said.
El Diamante High School student Gabrielle Ibaca said most of the people of “a certain skin tone”, referring to white people, did not represent her views and called their comments about Black Lives Matter “disgusting.”
“You don’t speak for us,” Ibaca said. “Having a BLM mural is not up to you guys. I don’t understand how it affects you.”
Harold Myers agreed with the notion that many of those protesting for Black Lives Matter are not old enough to remember a generation of white people who marched alongside Black neighbors and classmates during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. Myers rejected the notion that he was not qualified to talk about a BLM mural in his town simply because he is a “white old man.” He said the notion that only Black residents could comment on the proposed mural was divisive.
“If you want to split us up into tribes, then there is chaos. I support right for everyone in room to come with opinion,” Myers said. “You learn from history, and if you fail to know it, you repeat it. We’ve got a long ways to go and working together we will get there.”
Susan Owens said told the council she was so passionate about not having the mural in downtown she left her dinner sitting on the table to add her voice to the growing numbers of residents to speak against it. She said the mural would only serve to alienate all other people of color, including white people, and continue to drive a deeper divide between Americans of different races.
“We are all good citizens and watching our country torn apart by stuff like Black Lives Matter,” Owens said. “I’m not going to apologize for being white.”
Robin Jones, one of the few black speakers at the meeting, said most people in the room had never experienced the world like she has, as a black woman. She said she has had store clerks follow her to her car to make sure she didn’t shoplift items, has had calls from her bank to verify routine deposits despite no history of insufficient funds and has been treated with condescension despite holding a doctoral degree.
“Yes, these things do happen, but it happens to blacks more often,” Jones said. “As a black woman, you have no idea what that’s like.”
Another black woman, Cheryl Henry, said growing up in the Bay Area, her grandfather used to tell stories of cross burnings and bullets grazing her sister’s head in their home. She and her husband moved to Visalia in the 1990s and within the first year of living in and owning their own home someone spray painted a racial slur on her fence. She said everyone should look at the words Black Lives Matter as a slogan for the stifling of financial and racial equity of blacks throughout the nation’s history.
“It’s a slogan to help people understand what can we do to make America better for us too,” Henry said.