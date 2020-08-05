Visalia residents speak out on Black Lives Matter mural

About 14 people spoke against the mural telling the council they should deny the application for reasons ranging from rioting to the loss of tire traction on the roadway. Many of those who spoke labeled Black Lives Matter movement being run by Marxists, those who believe in the ideology of Karl Marx, the father of communism.

Brooke Ives said Black Lives Matter had been connected to violence and killing police officers across the country and are only interested in a communisit revolution that supports “violence, anarchy, obliteration of our history, destruction of our constitution, common ownership or property and the elimination of our American way of life.” She said painting the mural would create a perpetual protest in the downtown area, hurting downtown businesses already struggling to survive in the pandemic.

“Businesses downtown have been ravaged by and shut down from COVID,” Ives said. “Now those businesses will be the site of protesters and counter protesters and the damage will be to businesses caught in the crossfire.”

Burt Warner said the organization was starting with calling to defund the police but would eventually call for doing away with the family unit and capitalism.

“If you want to do this for racial justice and equality and include everyone in it, it would be a great mural,” Warner said. “I don’t think anyone should approve this mural.”

Former candidate for District 3 Supervisor Brad Maaske also spoke out against Black Lives Matter. Maaske said any mural would embolden the group to disrupt a downtown already reeling from the loss of economic activity during the pandemic.

“It’s a divisive organization,” Maaske said. “We don’t need to not support the police. I know the council already knows that.”

City manager Randy Groom reminded those in attendance and those watching online that the online petition for the mural held “no weight with the city” and said the organization would have to apply for a mural just like every organization that wants to paint art on the walls of buildings. As of press time, no one had filed a proper application to place a “Black Lives Matter” mural in downtown.

“Every mural in town has been subject to that process,” Groom said.

Lily Heart, president of Exeter Republican Women’s Federated, told the council not to give into the demands of an organization that doesn’t speak for the majority of their constituents. She said the organization was being run by community organizers brought in from outside the area and described it as being comprised of “misguided kids and Marxists.”

“Do not cave. Be the one place in the state that has morals, ethics and goes by the constitution of state and federal government,” Heart said.

Juanita Schwarz agreed the local Black Lives Matter activity was being organized by people from outside of the community. She said when she and her husband moved to Visalia from Southern California 20 years ago there was a lack of diversity but she did not experience any racism. She said she was 11% for diversity and equal opportunity and supports the Black Lives Matter cause but does not support the organization’s tactics and their unwillingness to follow the rules to affect change.