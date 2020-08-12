Downtown Visalians cancel all events through December

Candy Cane Lane Parade would have celebrated its 75th anniversary on Monday, Nov. 30
VISALIA – It looks like Visalia residents will be home for the holidays, and the months leading up to them, not out of fear from COVID-19 but because there won’t be anything to do.
Downtown Visalians announced last week that it will be canceling the rest of its events through the end of the year. The board of directors representing downtown businesses voted on Aug. 3 to cancel its Wine Walk, Taste of Downtown, Hometown Heroes, Candy Cane Lane Parade and Holiday Open House.
“The Board supports the State requirements for social distancing and feels with the largeness of the remaining events we would be unable to meet the requirement,” Downtown Visalians said in a released statement.
The Wine Walk was held on April 2 last year and was initially scheduled for the spring this year when it was canceled due to the pandemic. The most difficult decision for the board was canceling the parade, which would have celebrated its 75th anniversary on Nov. 30 and is the longest running nighttime Christmas parade in California.
“We know the holiday time is a special time for all families and the tradition of the parade is an integral part of the holiday festivities, it was a difficult decision, since this was the 75th year of the parade, to have to cancel,” the statement read.
Downtown Visalians did say that merchants still plan on being open and decorating their shops and restaurants for the holidays.
“We look forward to 2021, but in the meantime, support your local merchants and restaurants. Downtown Visalia is open,” the statement concluded.