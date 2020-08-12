Downtown Visalians cancel all events through December

Candy Cane Lane Parade would have celebrated its 75th anniversary on Monday, Nov. 30

VISALIA – It looks like Visalia residents will be home for the holidays, and the months leading up to them, not out of fear from COVID-19 but because there won’t be anything to do.

Downtown Visalians announced last week that it will be canceling the rest of its events through the end of the year. The board of directors representing downtown businesses voted on Aug. 3 to cancel its Wine Walk, Taste of Downtown, Hometown Heroes, Candy Cane Lane Parade and Holiday Open House.

“The Board supports the State requirements for social distancing and feels with the largeness of the remaining events we would be unable to meet the requirement,” Downtown Visalians said in a released statement.