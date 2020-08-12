Local leader kicks off bid for soccer complex

It shouldn’t be a surprise the project is coming together as Schultz is a leader in the local soccer industry. Schultz is currently president of the South Valley United soccer club in Visalia but is best known for his time as assistant general manager of the Fresno Football Club (Fresno FC) and former general manager of its predecessor, the Fresno Fuego. If the project needed any more legitimacy, Schultz has partnered with Bill Cummings, former partner in the ownership of two professional sports clubs in the Valley, the Fresno Grizzlies and the Fresno Fuego, and progressive developer JR Shannon, whose family has farmed in the Visalia area for three generations.

“It was Bill and I’s goal when we started this project to make sure we included local people with a vision for our community,” Schultz said. “We are honored to have JR, his vision for a vibrant community and historical roots involved with this project.”

The facility’s “street soccer” courts would be smaller than traditional outdoor fields to accommodate pick-up 5-on-5 games, similar to public basketball courts where the winning team stays on to take on the next challenger. Schultz said the fields would be 50 feet wide by 80 feet long and promote a style of play popularized in metropolitan areas where space is limited. He plans on running leagues ranging in age from Under 6 to Over 40 for men, women, co-ed and youth. Seasonal leagues would run four times per year with weekend tournaments and non-league, open play times during the week. Schultz said he is excited about adding an inclusive destination where people can foster their passion for community through sport in the northwestern portion of downtown, just down the street from Rawhide Stadium.

“We want to complement what is already going on at the stadium and support the professional sports environment in the downtown area,” Schultz said.

Schultz had originally planned the Soccer City complex on three acres of city-owned property at the corner of Oak Avenue and Tipton Street across the street from ImagineU. That location checked several boxes for Schultz who was looking to locate the sports center near the newly formed microbrewery district, which was created in the hopes of renovating eastern downtown.

Proposed floor plans for that facility included two indoor soccer fields, two street soccer fields, a beer garden and tap room, and two, 2,000-square foot retail lease spaces and two, 1,500-square foot retail lease spaces. The indoor fields would be similar to those found at McDermont X in Lindsay. The indoor courts would cater leagues where players can join for a nominal fee and play eight or nine games in a 10-week window.

While Schultz has downsized the footprint of the project, he isn’t cutting back on his vision for uniting the area’s soccer culture under one roof.

“We have an exciting and healthy soccer landscape and this facility will be a proud display of that landscape for the community and bring people together,” Schultz said.

COS men’s soccer coach Renato Bustamante grew up playing street soccer in Lima, Peru. He said the style of soccer doesn’t require large open spaces, so it is easier to play, and fosters creativity and innovation with ball handling to weave in and out of tight spaces.

“Kids need that freedom to play anytime, anywhere to learn through self-discovery,” Bustamante said.

Bustamante said Soccer City would create a year-round place for kids to play that is supervised day and night and air conditioned in the summer months.