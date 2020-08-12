Recall of VUSD president moves forward

The elections office will then have 30 business days (excluding weekends and holidays) to verify the signatures. If enough signatures are verified, the school board has 14 days to order an election to possibly recall Crabtree at least 88 days but less than 125 days after the date of the order. If the board does not issue the order, the elections office will calendar the election on its own.

The last successful recall of a local elected official in Tulare County was in July 2017, when 81% of Tulare voters recalled former Tulare Hospital Board President Dr. Parmod Kumar. That process, which went pretty smoothly, Oliveira said, took about nine months from the filing of the notice of intent to recall to the actual recall election.

The recall was initiated by VUSD parent Brittany Christenson and a group of nine other parents on June 23 for what they described as Crabtree’s “negligent” leadership during the last two years. The “Notice of Intention to Circulate a Recall Petition” lays out four reasons for Crabtree’s recall including: 1. Adopting a budget with over $4M deficit in 2019-20; 2. making the $4M deficit in 2019-20; 2. making the impact of the current state budget crisis far worse for VUSD; 3. announcing VUSD will not build the fifth Visalia high school with the General Obligation bonds approved by Visalia voters; and 4. Closing down schools without sustaining a level of quality education for students and educational support for parents and families.

Crabtree responded to the allegations by calling them a joke as all of those decisions were unanimously made by all seven VUSD trustees and defended each of the votes in a July 8 article with The Sun-Gazette. Christenson responded to Crabtree’s assertions in an email to The Sun-Gazette and outlined the reasons for the recall in a July 22 article.

“It certainly isn’t personal. I don’t know Mr. Crabtree other than having watched and called into a few board meetings over the past few months,” Christenson said. “We are parents who simply want the best for our children and their education. Mr. Crabtree happens to be my area representative so this is the avenue that was available to pursue after exhausting all others.”