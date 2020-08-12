Yellow fever mosquito found at Visalia Cemetery

Visitors are asked not to leave standing water in flower containers or vases at grave sites

VISALIA – Leaving flowers at the grave site of a lost loved one is an important part of the grieving process. Unfortunately, the standing water left in flower containers can lead to the spread of a serious diseases.

The Visalia Public Cemetery District announced last week that more than two-thirds of the flower containers at grave sites that had standing water contained mosquito larvae for Aedes aegypti, an invasive mosquito that is known to carry and transmit several human diseases including dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika.