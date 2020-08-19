Reinforcements remain at Kaweah Delta

Since mid-July, the team of 21 military health care workers—mostly from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.—have been assisting the Kaweah Delta team. This military team, comprised of three critical care physicians, 13 critical care registered nurses, two respiratory therapists, and two advanced practice providers, will be deployed to Kaweah Delta’s 21-bed intensive care unit. The assignment there will be to care for 6 to 8 patients under the direction of Kaweah Delta’s clinical leadership team. Kaweah Delta expects the military team to be assigned to the Medical Center for the next 30 days, while there may be an option to extend their stay for another 30 days.

The team’s arrival happened at a time when COVID numbers were on the rise and more than 70 staff members were on quarantine, which made staffing hospital beds a challenge. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Kaweah Delta was caring for 64 patients with COVID-19, down from the Visalia hospital’s high of 91 patients on July 25, but still with more than 70 staff members quarantined at home.

“We’re worried about Labor Day. Ideally, we would like to have the military health care workforce for 30 more days because it would help us get past Labor Day when we know we will see an increase in cases,” Kaweah Delta’s Chief Nursing Officer Keri Noeske said. “In the meantime, we have been working to increase staffing by bringing on new hires because that’s really the goal of it. The military support is not meant to be a long-term solution, but it helps create a window for us to get staff in place. And as hard as it will be, we do ask the community to help us by limiting their social gatherings for the Labor Day weekend.”

Kaweah Delta’s solutions to staffing challenges include incentivizing clinical staff to work additional shifts, hiring additional clinical staff, and hiring more student nurse interns. Additionally, Kaweah Delta has already returned a number of registered nurses to the bedside who traditionally work in other departments.

