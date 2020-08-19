Road work planned for Highway 63 north of Visalia through August 25

VISALIA – Commuters traveling between Visalia and Cutler-Orosi should expect possible delays in the mornings and evenings this week.

Caltrans, in cooperation with Griffith Construction, announced parts of Highway 63 will be down to one lane this week this week through Tuesday, Aug. 25 between the St. John’s River and Highway 201. Grinding and paving operations will be held between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes during active work hours, weather permitting.

Construction Crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time with the use of flagging personnel and a pilot vehicle to escort traffic through the work zone. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel, stay behind the pilot vehicle and pay close attention to road maintenance vehicles. Caltrans to thanks residents and commuters for their patience during this project and reminds them to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”