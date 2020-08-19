Visalia residents tell city fireworks were ‘hell’ this year

Unfortunately, things got worse. The booms of illegal fireworks began a month before the Fourth of July holiday and were still going when the Visalia City Council met to discuss the issue at its Aug. 3 meeting.

Lee said her house became a call center for elderly neighbors, afraid to come out of their homes, wondering if Lee knew where the loud booms were coming from and if she could report them to the fire department.

“We are talking mortars, we aren’t talking little boom boom, [expletive] farts,” Lee said. “We have no peace! Fourth of July is hell. Something else has to be done.”

Across town near Akers Street and Nicholas Avenue, Jeanette Bridga had a similar experience. Mortar propelled fireworks starting on about June 5 and on June 15, she heard two mortars go off one after another. The noise caused her dog to have a heart attack and die.

“Any fireworks and noises upset her,” Brigda said, struggling to keep her composure.

Fire Marshal Corbin Reed said the Visalia Fire Department and new Chief Dan Griswold did everything they could to be proactive including putting more than 1,000 door hangars at homes in areas where they have seen illegal activity, filming a public service announcement with the chief, sharing infographics from the National Association of Fire Department’s on its website and social media as part of its Celebrate Freedom Safely campaign. New this year, the district operated a call center and asked residents to call their hotline instead of 9-1-1 to ensure that calls for illegal fireworks did not inundate emergency services.

VFD staffed the call center from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on July 3 and 4 and received 408 calls at the call center and 919 from emergency dispatch for a total of 1,327 total calls. That was an 81% increase from last year.

“That’s a huge increase, not just in our community, it’s statewide and nationwide,” Reed said but didn’t really know the reason why but said he felt it had to do with people sheltering in place and wanting to so something they see as a small thing to rebel from rules imposed during the pandemic.

“This behavior is just out of bounds enough,” Reed said. “It’s like sneaking candy into a movie theater. It’s wrong but what can it hurt? We’re trying to understand why people did it and try to influence them to make a better decision next year.”

The problem was especially bad in Visalia, where VFD issued 125 citations for illegal fireworks, a 42% increase over last year, and more than double the next closest community, Tulare, whose fire department issued 55 citations and only 29 in Porterville, 14 in unincorporated areas and none in Hanford or Clovis.

“We view fireworks as a very serious threat to public safety,” Reed said. “In 2020 we had no structure fires, two tree fires, four grass fires and three other fires.”