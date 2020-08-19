Visalia residents tell city fireworks were ‘hell’ this year

Visalia Fire Department says calls about illegal fireworks were up 81% and fines were up 42%
VISALIA – Denise Lee watched in horror last year as a man in her neighborhood was burned inside his home after an illegal firework fell from the sky and ignited a tree that quickly spread to the man’s roof. Lee, who lives on Cain Street, can still see where the home of 86-year-old Ramon Fierro once stood at 1108 N. Stover St. through the fence they shared as neighbors.
“This year I thought there might be some change,” Lee said. “Fourth of July is hell.”
Unfortunately, things got worse. The booms of illegal fireworks began a month before the Fourth of July holiday and were still going when the Visalia City Council met to discuss the issue at its Aug. 3 meeting.
Lee said her house became a call center for elderly neighbors, afraid to come out of their homes, wondering if Lee knew where the loud booms were coming from and if she could report them to the fire department.
“We are talking mortars, we aren’t talking little boom boom, [expletive] farts,” Lee said. “We have no peace! Fourth of July is hell. Something else has to be done.”
Across town near Akers Street and Nicholas Avenue, Jeanette Bridga had a similar experience. Mortar propelled fireworks starting on about June 5 and on June 15, she heard two mortars go off one after another. The noise caused her dog to have a heart attack and die.
“Any fireworks and noises upset her,” Brigda said, struggling to keep her composure.
Fire Marshal Corbin Reed said the Visalia Fire Department and new Chief Dan Griswold did everything they could to be proactive including putting more than 1,000 door hangars at homes in areas where they have seen illegal activity, filming a public service announcement with the chief, sharing infographics from the National Association of Fire Department’s on its website and social media as part of its Celebrate Freedom Safely campaign. New this year, the district operated a call center and asked residents to call their hotline instead of 9-1-1 to ensure that calls for illegal fireworks did not inundate emergency services.
VFD staffed the call center from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on July 3 and 4 and received 408 calls at the call center and 919 from emergency dispatch for a total of 1,327 total calls. That was an 81% increase from last year.
“That’s a huge increase, not just in our community, it’s statewide and nationwide,” Reed said but didn’t really know the reason why but said he felt it had to do with people sheltering in place and wanting to so something they see as a small thing to rebel from rules imposed during the pandemic.
“This behavior is just out of bounds enough,” Reed said. “It’s like sneaking candy into a movie theater. It’s wrong but what can it hurt? We’re trying to understand why people did it and try to influence them to make a better decision next year.”
The problem was especially bad in Visalia, where VFD issued 125 citations for illegal fireworks, a 42% increase over last year, and more than double the next closest community, Tulare, whose fire department issued 55 citations and only 29 in Porterville, 14 in unincorporated areas and none in Hanford or Clovis.
“We view fireworks as a very serious threat to public safety,” Reed said. “In 2020 we had no structure fires, two tree fires, four grass fires and three other fires.”
In Visalia, the first violation is $1,000, second is $2,000 and third and everyone after that is $3,000. Every citation carries over from year to year so someone’s first violation in 2020 may be their third overall, which is a $3,000 fine. Reed said fines are either levied on the person who accepts responsibility when firefighters arrive or they automatically revert to the property owner if the resident of the home does not admit to the violation. If it does not get paid, Reed said the fine converts to a tax lien on the property.
“We offer to have [property owners] send tenants in to accept responsibility for it and then we will take it off the property owners liability,” Reed said.
Councilmember Brian Poochigian said the illegal fireworks were certainly not due to a lack of legal fireworks. He said he was working a fireworks booth in town that received a shipment of two pallets of fireworks on July 4th which sold out within hours. He said if the availability of safe and sane fireworks and the threat of $1,000 fines doesn’t deter people, maybe they should consider rewarding neighbors to turn each other in.
“Maybe the thought that the neighbor who doesn’t like me is going to turn me in might make them think twice about setting off fireworks for a month,” Poochigian said.
Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen disagreed, saying that a more “painful” fine structure would be a better deterrent.
“I’ve always been opposed to neighbor turning in neighbor,” Nelsen said.
Mayor Bob Link not only suggested raising the fine, but also getting the word out earlier of how much larger the fine would be for violators.
“We need to have some real teeth in the ordinance,” Link said. “I’m still hearing them at night. We need to see if we can’t put a stop to this.”
Councilmembers were happy with the way the call center worked, a vast improvement from the confusion of two years ago when the web site to report illegal fireworks was overloaded and shut down 45 minutes.
Both councilmembers Phil Cox and Greg Collins said they were glad that people were able to talk to a human being when they called instead of being asked to post it on a web site. Collins said he was in favor of increasing fines, suggested having stricter time limits on when fireworks were allowed and only allow the week of the holiday for setting off legal fireworks and even wanted to look into utilizing police drones to pinpoint properties where the mortars are being fired off.
“I think that the activity taking place is really unacceptable and really disruptive,” Collins said. “People in this community deserve peace and quiet.”
Reed said the fire department will return with recommendations possibly as early as next month.