Visalia warns residents: ‘wipes clog pipes’ when flushed

“When COVID-19 first hit our community, we saw a huge increase of wipes that had been flushed and we’re still seeing it,” shares Nick Mascia, Public Works Director. “Our sewer systems and treatment plants were not designed to handle wipes. These items should not be flushed.”

Due to the material and construction of wipes, flushing one is like flushing a handkerchief or other item made of cloth. Although these items may pass the toilet and look like they cause no harm, what happens in the pipes or at the City’s Water Reclamation Facility is a different story.

Additionally, homeowners can experience plumbing problems because of flushing wipes or other items.

“It’s important to remember that the sewer lateral from a person’s home to the connection point in the street is the responsibility of the homeowner or landlord,” adds Mascia. “For those with septic systems, wipes are not septic system safe and their use could lead to system failure and costly repairs.”

The only thing that should be flushed down the toilet is human waste and toilet paper. Items that are marked flushable, such as wipes, as well as disposable diapers, hygiene items, facial tissue, cotton balls and swabs, disposable diapers, napkins or cleaning wipes of any kind should not be flushed and should be placed in the trash.

For additional information, contact the City of Visalia Public Works’ customer service line by calling 559-713-4428.