Visalia funds to help residents subsist

Subsistence Payment Program will provide 63 households with up to $3,000 to catch up on bills before falling too far behind

VISALIA – After approving funds to help local food banks feed those in need and receiving much of the funding for a countywide program helping businesses in need, the city of Visalia will now help those who may have a job, and enough money for food but are struggling to pay their rent and utilities.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Visalia City Council set aside $189,000 to create a new Subsistence Payment Program. The program will assist low-income residents who have fallen up to three months behind on their rent and utility payments to try and catch up before falling too far behind. Households will receive up to $3,000 with an initial goal of assisting at least 63 households. The city will seek a partnership with a local non-profit for the operation of the new program, which is projected to begin operation in November.

“Many low-income persons will find themselves still far behind in their rent and utilities once the moratorium on evictions is eventually lifted by the governor,” the staff report stated. “This short-term assistance could prevent the addition of these persons to the city’s homeless population.”