Online gala offers locals an escape from a drab reality to the Emerald City

Follow the yellow brick road for an evening to somewhere fantastic, including catered food, drinks, music, prizes, surprise celebrities, live entertainment, auctions, Halloween contests, and Oz-themed escape room puzzles all from the comfort of your own home. Those interested in participating in the online event can register to raise funds as an individual or as part of a team. Reach a minimum of $125 per person and you’re off to see the Wizard at the “gayla.” Keep fundraising to earn even more amazing prizes and other “little pretties!” Sign up by clicking here: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-source-lgbt-center/escape-to-oz-our-first-annual-halloween-gala.

‍Everyone who raises $125 or more will glam it up at the gala, but they are not going to stop there. Teams and individuals who raise more funds earn fabulous prizes: “T-shirts, and jackets, and hoodies… Oh, my!”

Nick Vargas, co-founder and director of development said all of the money raised will support core programs such as HIV services and prevention, transgender services, suicide prevention, youth services and their Youth Leadership Academy. Vargas said funding from the event will be critical as The Source is expecting to see reductions in its grant funding and event revenue for the rest of this year and into 2021. He said his team, the Lollipop Guild, has a goal to raise $2,000.

“I helped start and now work for The Source LGBT+ Center and it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had, and I’ve seen lives saved and situations improved,” Vargas said. “LGBT+ friendly policies have been adopted in institutions where I never thought they would be. Please help me continue the work of The Source by participating in ‘Escape to Oz’ on October 17.”

The theme of the event is obviously based on the iconic 1939 film Wizard of Oz, an important film in movie history but also to the LGBTQ community. The movie’s message about searching for belonging in a colorful world away from a drab reality resonated with the queer community.

“What better way to celebrate and thank you for your support and fundraising than to throw the best virtual Friends of Dorothy Halloween Party ever?” the event’s press release reads.

“Friends of Dorothy” was a code used by the queer community as far back as World War II to identify their sexuality at a time when homosexuality was illegal, according to an article on Pride.com. Judy Garland’s portrayal made her a cinematic icon, but she was already popular in the gay community. Garland was not only flamboyant but also kept the company of queer people and frequented queer bars. Her acceptance of the queer community at a time of persecution made her a gay icon.

In addition to the movie’s message, the books of Oz, a series of 14 books authored by L. Frank Baum telling the fictional history of the Land of Oz, also speaks to the gay community. Written between 1900 and 1920, the Oz books are full of colorful characters who were often modeled as the antithesis to stigmatized norms.

The “friends of Dorothy” phrase can likely be traced back to 1909’s Road to Oz, in which the character Polychrome tells Dorothy “You have some queer friends, Dorothy.” To which the heroine replies, “The queerness doesn’t matter, so long as they’re friends!”