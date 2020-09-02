Visalians consider dispensaries at a higher rate

It seems undecided respondents were the difference as the number of people with no opinion dropped from 11% to 1%, while the number of those in favor of dispensaries increased by 10% and those against remained unchanged.

The differences were more pronounced by income level. Those in higher income brackets only slightly leaned toward banning dispensaries, 4% for incomes between $70,000 to $100,000 and 9% for incomes over $100,000, while lower incomes more heavily favored allowing dispensaries, with a 21% edge for incomes $40,000 to $70,000 and 31% for those making less than $40,000. This fell in line with age splits as well. The number of 18-34 year-olds in favor of dispensaries tripled those against while the number of 55 and older against dispensaries was 25% more than those for them. There was only a 4% margin in favor among ages 35-45.

John Bueno, current chair of the survey committee, said the issue has likely shifted even more but younger people were underrepresented in this year’s survey. Residents age 35 and younger represent more than one-third of the city’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but only make up 16% of this year’s survey respondents. Bueno said if you took an even number of respondents in all age brackets, those in favor would shift to a majority 57%.

“When using age to compare the marijuana consensus, there is a sharp reversal from a majority yes in the younger demographic to a majority no in the older demographic,” Beuno told the council at its Aug. 17 meeting. “We aren’t hitting enough of the younger demographic to sway one way or the other.”

Homeless still No. 1 issue

When asked to fill in the blank with the number one issue facing their city, Visalians continue to rank homelessness as their top issue by a large margin. The survey also asked what residents think the city should do about homelessness. More than half said the city should provide a homeless shelter and nearly a third said provide more services. Councilmember Brian Poochigian added this question last year because he wasn’t sure what else the city could afford to do on top of the $6 million or so per year it already spends on programs for the homeless. The city was able to find a new fund in order to build a homeless shelter, something it approved recently.

At its July 20 meeting, the Visalia City Council unanimously approved just under $1 million to build or rehabilitate an existing facility into a low barrier homeless shelter. The city has also budgeted about $410,000 annually to operate the shelter. Known as the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program (PLHA), funding for the shelter was created by Senate Bill 2 passed in 2017 to address the shortage of affordable housing in California. The Building Homes and Jobs Act established a $75 recording fee on all real estate documents. Seventy percent of the funding goes to cities and 30% goes to the state. The city would partner with a non profit for development and operation of the shelter. The city would contribute another $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through 2022-23 for a total cost of about $2.5 million for the development of the shelter. PHLA funds will also provide $96,000 per year to operate a temporary emergency shelter.

High rank for police

Mayor Bob Link and Poochigian noted nearly two-thirds of those surveyed rates police services “high” or “very high” at a time of heightened criticism of police nationwide. In fact, there was even a 1% improvement in the city’s overall rating of its police force.

“With all the negativeness with public safety in the press and other areas, it’s nice that people still look at our public safety people and give them a top grade in doing their job,” Link said.