Convention Centers seeks gold standard for sanitation practices

Under the guidance of GBAC, the Convention Center will implement the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

“While we have strict health and cleanliness protocols in place, pursuing this GBAC STAR accreditation is the next step in assuring our customers and community stakeholders that we have proven systems in place to maintain a clean and healthy environment and our commitment to reopen responsibly,” said Shelley Albanese, Visalia Convention Center general manager. “Once completed we will receive third-party validation that we are following strict protocols for biorisk situations, demonstrating our preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. Once completed, the program will verify that the Visalia Convention Center implements best practices, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness, to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“As meeting planners look to drive market destinations to host future conventions, our city is ramping up. We continue to work hard to safely reintroduce meetings and conventions,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director, Visit Visalia. “Our team along with the convention center are not only ready for the day we are able to safely welcome back meeting attendees by taking proactive steps like securing the GBAC STAR, we are also preparing for future years by continuing to sell and book events in our city as far out as 2028.”

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the GBAC provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

GBAC is a division of International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) the worldwide cleaning industry association. With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

The Visalia Convention Center is situated at the heart of California and has distinguished itself as one of the premier meeting destinations in the Central Valley. The Visalia Convention Center was designed and built to accommodate nearly any event requirements and provides approximately $35 million in economic impact to the region annually. In recent years, the Convention Center has averaged nearly 2,000 events that attract more than 250,000 attendees to the region each year. For more information about the Visalia Convention Center, visit www.visalia.org.