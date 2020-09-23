Visalia Fire Department is a big fan of Cal Water grant

“Part of our focus day in and day out is to ensure we have a safe and reliable water supply for firefighters to protect our communities in an emergency, and by supporting those who risk their own lives to protect ours through this grant program, we can further live our purpose to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” Cal Water President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki said. “We are pleased that so many fire departments in our service areas participated in our Firefighter Grant Program and look forward to expanding the program in the coming years.”

VFD was also a grant recipient in the program’s inaugural year, which automatically qualified the department for this year’s grant. Just a week before the announcement, VFD demonstrated the equipment it purchased with last year’s grant. On Sept. 8, firefighters showed off their new Direct Recirculating Apparatus Firefighting Training and Sustainability (D.R.A.F.T.S.) Unit at Visalia Fire Station 55 and Fire Training Center at the corner of Shirk Road and Ferguson Avenue. The “pump pod” is a self-contained unit that recirculates water used during firefighter training and pump testing. They enable fire departments to train with full-flow water. The unit allows 1,850 gallons of water to be pumped continually. VFD estimates the pump pod will save an estimated 4.3 million gallons of water during its trainings each year thanks to a new piece of equipment that didn’t cost them a dime.

The pump pod is valued at $101,122 but was granted to the department by Cal Water as part of its customized conservation incentive and rebate program. California Water Service Company Customized Incentive Program offers grants for projects with verifiable savings identified as a savings opportunity in Cal Water’s Commercial Water-Use Efficiency Evaluation Report. Projects must have an estimated savings of a minimum of 100Ccf (74,800 gallons) over the lifetime of the project (a minimum of 5 years). The total incentive amount is limited to a maximum of 50% of the project cost up to $25,000 in a calendar year. Cal Water reserves the right to waive these requirements on a case-by-case basis depending on available funding and other factors.

Visalia and L.A. County were the only fire departments statewide to receive the pump pods.