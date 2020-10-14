Visalia man dies in single car collision

CHP says unidentified 27-year-old died after his car crashed into a power pole on Oct. 12

VISALIA – A Visalia resident was found deceased in Tulare County after an obvious car accident on Monday morning.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, on Oct. 12, at approximately 12:48 a.m., the Fresno CHP received a call of a solo vehicle collision which occurred on Riggin Avenue west of Florence Avenue. Officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia area office and medical personnel responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that a currently unidentified 27-year-old male was driving a GMC Envoy eastbound on Riggin, west of Florence, in the second lane, at an unknown speed within unincorporated Tulare County. For still undetermined reasons, the driver abruptly turned to the right, causing the GMC to rotate in a clockwise manner and travel off the south roadway edge of Riggin Avenue.

The GMC collided into a wood power pole. After the collision with the power pole, the GMC continued in a southeasterly direction, overturned, collided into a street sign, a stop sign, and then proceeded into a dirt field on the east side of Florence Avenue, south of Riggin Avenue.

The GMC came to rest on its wheels facing in a westerly direction, in the dirt field. The driver was unrestrained when this collision occurred and sustained fatal injuries resulting in his death. A Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy pronounced the driver deceased at the scene at approximately 1:01 a.m. This collision is pending further investigation.