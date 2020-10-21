Visalia Convention Center shines as the gold standard in cleaning

“While we have had strict health and cleanliness protocols in place, pursuing this GBAC STAR accreditation was the next step in assuring our customers and community stakeholders that we continue to have proven systems in place to maintain a clean and healthy environment and our commitment to reopen responsibly,” convention center general manager Shelley Albanese said. “We want everyone to know that we are making cleanliness and sanitization our top priorities for when the Convention Center is allowed to host all events. We look forward to gathering again!”

The convention center applied for the accreditation last month. As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. Once completed, the program will verify that the Visalia Convention Center implements best practices, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness, to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“As meeting planners look to drive market destinations to host future conventions, our city is ramping up. We continue to work hard to safely reintroduce meetings and conventions,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director, Visit Visalia. “Our team along with the convention center are not only ready for the day we are able to safely welcome back meeting attendees by taking proactive steps like securing the GBAC STAR, we are also preparing for future years by continuing to sell and book events in our city as far out as 2028.”

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the GBAC provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.