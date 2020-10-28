Visalia Chamber says no to anti-business ballot props

Chamber President and CEO Gail Zurek said the chamber went through a lengthy process to determine which propositions affect local businesses, either positively or negatively. The process began with a review by the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which then made a recommendation to the chamber’s board of directors.

“Some of these are very easily classified as antibusiness,” Zurek said.

Prop. 15

Topping the chamber’s list of antibusiness initiatives is Proposition 15. If approved by voters, Prop. 15 would repeal portions of Proposition 13, the landmark property tax protection, for commercial and industrial property. If approved, any commercial or industrial property worth more than $3 million would be taxed and current market value instead of the purchase price. The measure is projected to generate $12.5 billion a year in property tax increases—the largest in state history—and use the money to fund public schools.

“This isn’t a way to save schools, this is punishing businesses,” Zurek said.

The $3 million threshold to enact the law is an extremely low bar for commercial property. Even in Tulare County, where property values are among the lowest in the state, commercial property is often worth $1 million just for the land prior to constructing a building. Properties in that range often lease space to owner/operators for niche retail shops, hair salons and local craftsmen. Small businesses employ more than half of all California employees.

“We aren’t talking about giant corporations and their ability to swallow the extra cost,” Zurek said. “We are talking about the people with under 15 employees. We are talking about legacy businesses who have always supported this community not being there anymore.”

The California Farm Bureau has also come out against this proposition due to concerns over its effect on agriculture-related property. Although its proponents claim agriculture would be exempt, the measure would allow reassessment of agricultural facilities and improvements such as barns, dairies, orchards, vineyards and processing plants.

“It’s going to affect family farms, and mom and pops,” she said.

Prop. 21

The chamber also opposes Proposition 21, which would allow local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. This would also allow local limits on annual rent increases to differ from the current statewide limit. There is an exemption for individuals who own no more than two single-family dwellings.

“I could put my house up for rent for $4,000 per month, but I wouldn’t get anyone willing to pay that,” Zurek said. “There is a cap in what you can charge for rent and it is what the market can bear.”

Economic research and the Legislative Analyst’s Office conclude that rent control depresses new residential construction, decreases affordability of most units, encourages gentrification and creates spillover effects into surrounding neighborhoods, according to the chamber. By discouraging new construction, rent control exacerbates the housing shortage that is the underlying cause of the state’s high housing costs.

The chamber argues the ballot measure is also unnecessary in the wake of legislation signed last year (AB 1482), which caps annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation for tenants, and requires that a landlord have a just cause, as defined in the law, to evict tenants that had occupied the rental for at least one year. AB 1482 included exemptions for housing built in the last 15 years and some single-family homes and duplexes. It was designed to sunset after 10 years.

Zurek said the initiative forces a one-size-fits-all approach to an extremely diverse state. She said there are many laws exacting costly requirements on home builders. If those could be lifted on low income housing, more builders would be able to build more affordable housing in a more cost effective way and without the government inserting itself into the private market.

“The situation in Tulare County is dramatically different than the situation in Marin County and trying to legislate a one-size fits all is crazy,” Zurek said. “How can we create offramps where a community that hasn’t reached a threshold of Marin County and we can allow them to function in a place that still has local control. We aren’t even 50 years from where Marin County is going to be.”