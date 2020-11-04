Mayor supports homeless village in Visalia

Adrianne Hillman, the founder of Salt + Light has chosen to predicate her vision of a community on the Mobile Loaves and Fishes Community First! Village model in Austin, Texas. Initiated by Mobile Loaves and Fishes founder and CEO Alan Graham, Community First Village has housed over 100 previously homeless neighbors, and is currently in Phase 2, which will total the village at 51 acres and over 500 tiny homes.

Salt + Light is looking to construct and operate it’s own multi-phase project. Phase I will include different elements to create community including micro homes with a community kitchen and wash house, park homes and missional residents. The second phase will include additional community amenities such as a community park, community table, living room, health clinic, community chapel, community library and bus stop. The third and final phase will include micro-enterprises that will provide opportunities for dignified income for those living in the village. This will include a marketplace, community amphitheater, catering truck, art house, workshop, garden, farm and automotive shop. In addition, more jobs will be created through maintenance, resident care and property management.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo announced in June that eight nonprofits will share $1 million in grants through its 2020 CommunityWINS grant program to create opportunities for people, including unsheltered residents, in communities across the U.S. to have a safe and affordable place to call home.

“This Wells Fargo grant program is a great example of an effective collaboration that will bring real solutions to help address local housing challenges,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “Wells Fargo and our members share a deep-rooted commitment to communities across the country and we are thrilled that CommunityWINS will help to spur housing solutions in many cities.”

The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo have teamed on CommunityWINS since 2015, including $6 million invested by Wells Fargo over six years for nonprofits in municipalities across the U.S. Wells Fargo’s philanthropic strategy focuses on creating solutions to address housing security, small business stability, and consumer financial health and includes a $1 billion philanthropic commitment by 2025 to address the growing housing affordability crisis.

“As the effects of COVID-19 are disproportionately impacting people of color and low-income communities, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo continue to support nonprofits’ efforts to create more affordable housing solutions in local municipalities,” said Eileen Fitzgerald, head of housing affordability philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Wells Fargo is committed to the importance of home for everyone in our nation.”