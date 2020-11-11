Fox Theatre to double donations this week

Visalia Fox Theatre says a generous donor has agreed to match all donations received by Nov. 15 up to $10,000 as theater enters its eighth month of COVID-19

VISALIA – The venerable Visalia Fox Theatre has survived a lot in its 90 years of history. It opened during the Great Depression, weathered the floods of 1955-56, and successfully reinvented itself from just a movie theater to an entertainment venue. It will survive this pandemic, too, but only with the help of the community it has worked so hard to cultivate.

This week is the best time to contribute toward keeping the cultural center alive but time is running out. All donations made by this Sunday, Nov. 15 up to $10,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor. The theater announced on Nov. 4 that a generous donor had agreed to double the donations giving the non-profit an opportunity to raise $20,000 as it entered its eighth month of being shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.