Fox Theatre to double donations this week

Visalia Fox Theatre says a generous donor has agreed to match all donations received by Nov. 15 up to $10,000 as theater enters its eighth month of COVID-19
VISALIA – The venerable Visalia Fox Theatre has survived a lot in its 90 years of history. It opened during the Great Depression, weathered the floods of 1955-56, and successfully reinvented itself from just a movie theater to an entertainment venue. It will survive this pandemic, too, but only with the help of the community it has worked so hard to cultivate.
This week is the best time to contribute toward keeping the cultural center alive but time is running out. All donations made by this Sunday, Nov. 15 up to $10,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor. The theater announced on Nov. 4 that a generous donor had agreed to double the donations giving the non-profit an opportunity to raise $20,000 as it entered its eighth month of being shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year has been most challenging, and it’s not over,” said Vikky Escobedo, executive director of The Fox. “We’re following state and federal health guidelines because the safety of our patrons is our top priority. But that also means business is running dangerously low. Any and all donations aren’t just appreciated—they’re critical to the future of The Fox.”
The Visalia Fox Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to enriching the lives of our community members. Donors are the lifeblood of the Fox, as nominal ticket handling fees and theater rental revenue alone cannot sustain this historic landmark for the generations to come.
Donations support our educational and cultural programs, ongoing restoration efforts, maintenance of our Mighty Wurlitzer organ, and so much more. Every contribution, whatever its size, is absolutely vital—and very much appreciated.
The money would go a long way toward helping the theater survive the shutdown. In August, Escobedo estimated Fox Visalia could lose as much as $400,000 through the end of the year. Basic maintanence along for the theater is estimated to cost $100,000.
To donate, visit foxvisalia.org/donate and consider setting up monthly recurring donations. Every donation goes toward keeping the oldest operating theater in the South Valley going.