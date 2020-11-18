COPS funding passes unopposed

A representative from the Visalia Police Department said the COPS grant funds will be used to continue funding salary and benefits for one-and-a-half existing police officer positions and seven mobile data terminals for patrol units.

A report from the Visalia Police Department cited the reasoning for needing more mobile data terminals as upcoming changes to California law and contact reporting requirements, and that officers in the field have become reliant on the use of mobile data terminals to handle daily activities and respond to calls with adequate knowledge of the situation.

California cities spend nearly three times more on police than on housing and community development, a June 2020 report from the California Budget & Policy Center states. Using 2017-18 data from the Department of Finance and the State Controller’s Office—the most recent statewide data available—the report shows California and its cities and counties spent more than $20 billion on city police and county sheriff’s departments, and roughly $50 billion annually on local law enforcement, the criminal legal system and incarceration in state prisons and county jails.

The California Budget and Policy Center claims budgeting is a value statement, and this kind of budgeting “leaves Black, Latinx undocumented Californians and many other families of color beholden to an overly harsh and unfair criminal justice system that has spanned generations and leaves these families unable to provide or build economic security for their households.”

Calls to defund the police and reform came forth from concerned residents at a June 8 Visalia City Council meeting. One woman, who called for dismantling the police force as a first step toward rebuilding it into a force for prevention, said the “defund the police” movement is about investing in mental health, drug rehabilitation programs and other resources that prevent people from returning or turning to a life of crime.