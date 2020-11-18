Solar farm tries to move in town to be closer to consumers

The request was defeated 3-2 when vice mayor Steve Nelsen, council member Greg Collins and council member Phil Cox voted down the request. At the Oct. 19 meeting, the council had been questioning the reasons for using the industrial-zoned land rather than agricultural land for the proposed solar farm.

The community development department’s recommendation was to deny the zone text amendment request, citing the staff’s reasoning as “that stand-alone solar farms are inconsistent with the type of uses encouraged in Visalia’s urbanized planning area, inconsistent with the purpose and intent…with surrounding industrial development, and do not bring any economic benefit to the industrial park and city as a whole.”

Staff added that stand-alone solar farms are better suited to agricultural zones, where they can benefit from land that may no longer be viable to grow crops due to water restrictions from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Forty-two percent of the community solar farm project capacity would have been reserved for income-eligible Visalia residents within a five-mile radius of the project, 21% is targeted toward 127 households in West Goshen and 37% toward 222 households in Ducor.

However, Tulare County Farm Bureau executive director Tricia Stever Blattler said she does not support stand-alone solar to be put on prime agricultural land where farming could be a good profitable choice.

“We do not generally support solar on farmland unless that farmland is considered to be unfarmable,” Stever Blattler said. “If its an incidental use, meaning they are going to use it to continue farming that ground, adding [solar] for a winery, or any kind of purpose where they’re actually giving the benefit of that solar generation to help keep the farm a farming business, we certainly would consider that a valuable compatible use.”

Joe Henri, vice president of business development and new markets at Dimension Renewable Energy—one of three companies backing the community solar project—spoke during the Oct. 19 meeting on behalf of Dimension.

“We can reach families that otherwise have no access to the benefits of solar,” Henri said.

He explained the project further in a later interview with The Sun-Gazette and added that the project is a community solar program with Pacific Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison.

“It’s community solar for disadvantaged communities,” Henri said. “And a disadvantaged community is something that’s defined by the State of California as a community that ranks in the top 25% in terms of pollution and other disadvantages.”