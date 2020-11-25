Visalia City Council to take second glance at community solar project

Forty-two percent of the proposed community solar farm project capacity would be reserved for income-eligible Visalia residents within a five-mile radius of the project, 21% is targeted toward 127 households in West Goshen and 37% toward 222 households in Ducor.

The proposed site, 7227 West Doe Avenue, lies within Council Member Poochigian’s District 3, where his constituents reside and would potentially benefit from the proposed community solar project. At the Nov. 16 meeting, several council members had said Dimension got the short end of the stick and did not get adequate time to present at a rushed meeting.

At the Oct. 19 meeting, the council had been questioning the reasons for using the industrial-zoned land rather than agricultural land for the proposed solar farm.

The community development department’s recommendation was to deny the zone text amendment request, citing the staff’s reasoning as “that stand-alone solar farms are inconsistent with the type of uses encouraged in Visalia’s urbanized planning area, inconsistent with the purpose and intent…with surrounding industrial development, and do not bring any economic benefit to the industrial park and city as a whole.”

Staff added that stand-alone solar farms are better suited to agricultural zones, where they can benefit from land that may no longer be viable to grow crops due to water restrictions from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Tulare County Farm Bureau executive director Tricia Stever Blattler said she does not support stand-alone solar to be put on prime agricultural land where farming could be a good profitable choice.

“We do not generally support solar on farmland unless that farmland is considered to be unfarmable,” Stever Blattler said. “If its an incidental use, meaning they are going to use it to continue farming that ground, adding [solar] for a winery, or any kind of purpose where they’re actually giving the benefit of that solar generation to help keep the farm a farming business, we certainly would consider that a valuable compatible use.”

Joe Henri, vice president of business development and new markets at Dimension, spoke during the Oct. 19 meeting.

“We can reach families that otherwise have no access to the benefits of solar,” Henri said.