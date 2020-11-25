Trees may have to leave Lovers Lane

Caltrans estimates there are more than 650 trees—a variety of liquid amber, platanus, valley oaks, ligustrum, xylosma, p. chinensis, eucalyptus, live oaks and other shrubs—in the project area.

The trees most impacted will be those at the end of the medians to accommodate longer left turn pockets at the State Route 198 interchange due to widening and reconfiguration of the ramps and along the east side of Lovers Lane to make room for right turn shoulders.

Councilmember Greg Collins’ concerns revolved around saving the trees. He said he always thought trees provide for a more suitable driving experience.

“It’s in the planners book, it ain’t in the engineers book,” Collins said with a laugh, “I would hope that we could be sensitive to that. If you’ve got a left-hand turn pocket for 20 cars and it’s on one of those minor streets, you’re over-engineering.”

Encroachment into residential property is an additional factor for tree loss, as the proposed project will cut into front lawns, driveways and other structures that front onto Lovers Lane. Caltrans has said mitigating this loss would likely come from planting new trees within the existing right-of-way or in a to-be-agreed-upon area outside the project limits, but nothing has been set in stone.

Shavonne Conley, project engineer at Caltrans for the Lovers Lane project said the project is broken up into three sections:

Lovers Lane interchange improvements between south of Noble Avenue to the Mineral King intersection at Lovers Lane.

The rehabilitation project from the Mineral King intersection to Houston Avenue.

A minor pavement rehabilitation project on Houston Avenue—also State Route 216—to east of North McAuliff Street.

Councilmember Brian Poochigian expressed his concerns about the changes to the Lovers Lane overpass and undercrossings.

“My concern is the overpass and the changes that we are doing is going to set up more places possibly where people can set up camps underneath the bridge there,” Poochigian said. “We have people setting up camps underneath our bridges now, so any possible places, filling it in with concrete or making it not an attractive nuisance for people setting up camps. Moving forward, if we could look at that, that would be something I’d like to see in future projects as you guys come back to us.”

Councilmember Phil Cox posed his concern about spending money on the Lovers Lane undercrossing improvements, which would protect pedestrians and bicyclists with a 10-foot wide sidewalk behind curtain walls.

“I see these busy undercrossings everywhere throughout California,” Cox said. “Do we have a high number of people being hit by cars in this area? I would prefer not to spend any money on that because I am not aware of a high incident of pedestrian versus vehicle accidents there. I’m not really in favor of spending any of Caltrans or any of our hard-earned money on a feature like that.”

The community and the city will have an opportunity to comment on the draft environmental document—expected by the end of the month—all of which will be taken into consideration before approving the final environmental document and proceeding to the design phase.

The current price tag on the Lovers Lane rehab project is $23.9 million. Conley said the draft environmental document is expected by the end of the month, the final environmental document and final project approval is anticipated in early June 2021, with project completion expected by the end of 2024.